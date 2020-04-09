Zacks: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Given $4.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 19.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lineage Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 586,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,762. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

