Zacks: ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. ORIX’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $102.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
IX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.12). ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ORIX by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
Read More: Cash Flow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.