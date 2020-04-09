zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.89 ($121.96).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ZO1 traded down €3.30 ($3.84) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €98.90 ($115.00). 24,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market cap of $723.25 million and a PE ratio of -58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €95.74 and its 200-day moving average is €93.65. zooplus has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

