ZTCoin (ZT) One Day Volume Hits $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.23 or 0.04771791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037262 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009025 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003300 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.