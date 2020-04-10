-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Medical.

TMDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Titan Medical from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 669,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.50. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Capital One National Association owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

