-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Plantronics reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLT shares. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 269,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Plantronics by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Plantronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1,885.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,242. The stock has a market cap of $490.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

