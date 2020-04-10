$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37). The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bitauto by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bitauto by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BITA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Bitauto has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $764.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.77.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

