-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is ($1.92). Carnival reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

CCL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 144,437,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,657,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Carnival by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

