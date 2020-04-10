$0.47 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 1,943,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $535.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

