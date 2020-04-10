-$0.64 EPS Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.77). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRO. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,582. The stock has a market cap of $230.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

