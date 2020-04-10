$0.93 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.00. Waste Management posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

WM traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. 3,515,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,335. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

