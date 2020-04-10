$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $2,030,442. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

