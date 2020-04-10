$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison also reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 688,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,957. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.