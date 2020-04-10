$10.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce $10.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $10.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $41.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $49.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.67 billion to $51.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,591,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,809,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.