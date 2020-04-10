15,058 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,929. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $155.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.636 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

