1,569 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.23 on Friday, hitting $317.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.