16,899 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 868,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,769. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

