1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

1st Source stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. 66,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,985. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $861.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $16,294,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

