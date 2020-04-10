$2.61 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $1.75. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.41 to $14.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,947. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

