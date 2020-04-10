21,004 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $447,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,029,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,393,304. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

