$250.13 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $250.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $980.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

