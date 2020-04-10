5,062 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. 40,218,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

