$646.57 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $646.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.60 million and the lowest is $635.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $654.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 336,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,939,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 101,767 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

