7,972 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 224,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,031. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $198.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

