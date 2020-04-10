8,656 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

