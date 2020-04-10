A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S’s (AMFPF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF remained flat at $$19.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.80.
About A.P. Moller – Marsk A/S
