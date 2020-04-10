Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.04. 10,465,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,762. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

