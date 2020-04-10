Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,211.45. 2,174,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $815.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,248.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

