Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,206.57. 2,922,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,245.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.