Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 33,060 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 29,074,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,259,271. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

