Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,124,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

