Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.69. 12,224,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,157,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Nomura cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

