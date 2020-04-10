Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,218,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

