Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 2,469,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.35. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

