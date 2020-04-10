Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $991,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

