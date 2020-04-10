Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.92. 3,743,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.08. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

