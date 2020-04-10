Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.