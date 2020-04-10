AdHive One Day Trading Volume Hits $166.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a total market cap of $88,767.22 and $166.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

