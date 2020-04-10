Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.25, 22,738 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 38,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $222.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanz Pharma had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

