Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of AIMT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.92. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

