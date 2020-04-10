Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.23 ($109.57).

AIR stock traded up €1.19 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €61.00 ($70.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.07. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

