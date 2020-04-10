Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.68. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

ALB stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $67.02. 1,775,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,942. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,845,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

