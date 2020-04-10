ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:ALE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.88. 518,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ALLETE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

