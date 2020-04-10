AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 866,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

