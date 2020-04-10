Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,211.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,242.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

