Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,211.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $831.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,242.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.15. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

