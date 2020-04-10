Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,242.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a positive rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,488.17.

GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,206.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

