American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after buying an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,201,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

