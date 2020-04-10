Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCB. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

