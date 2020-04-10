Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.21. 2,469,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,891. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

